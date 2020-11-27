Insecurity Worsens in Ondo: Wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff Kidnapped

The wife of the current Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ondo state, Olugbenga Ale, has been kidnapped by some suspected gunmen.

Mrs. Ale was accosted and abducted in Owena area of Ondo State on her way to Akure, the state capital, on Friday, 27 November, 2020.

This happened the second day that gunmen shot dead Oba Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, Ondo State. That tragedy struck at Elegbeka, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a palace source, “It was clearly an assassination because nothing was stolen from the vehicle and the other two occupants of the vehicle were not harmed.”

It was in the same state that Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fashoranti was murdered. Worse still, a former secretary to the military government of Ibrahim Babangida and Finance Minister was kidnapped by Fulani gun men.

Analysts are saying that a state that has an Army formation (32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment), a full Police Command and Amotekun personnel should not be gripped by insecurity. The buck stops on the table of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the Chief Security Office of the state.

