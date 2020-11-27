Minister  Reconciles  Youth Council

After years of bickering, peace has finally returned to the National Youth Council of Nigeria. Now, all factions have resolved to work together as one indivisible entity. That was after the reconciliation meeting brokered by the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Mr Sunday Dare, recently.

President of the NYCN Ambassador Sokubo Igbe Sokubo said: “We thank the Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare for intervening to bring peace to the Nigerian Youth Council. We believe that after all the long drawn battle, the youths have resolved to forge a new direction. We are happy that we have won the battle that stalled our progress.”

In his response, the Minister said:” Due to the crisis, the Nigerian Youth council was made ineffective, but we are happy that we now have one leadership. You have a role to play in policy action using what we have achieved for the benefit of the youth. The past is behind us now. The Government is in a hurry to partner with the youth for engagement and development. It is time to have a united front. Let us focus on something bigger and go forward.

The Minister assured that he would soon arrange for the President Mohammadu Buhari to meet with the Youth Council in furtherance of the government’s engagement with the youth.

He said the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund is meant to create entrepreneurs, but government canot put huge funds in the hands of 15 year olds, hence the age of beneficiaries is pegged at 18- 35 years.