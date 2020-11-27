Minister  Reconciles  Youth Council

Minister  Reconciles  Youth Council

Friday, November 27, 2020 1:05 pm


Sokubo Igbe Sokubo

After years of bickering, peace has finally returned  to the  National  Youth  Council of Nigeria. Now, all factions have resolved to work  together  as one indivisible entity. That was after the reconciliation meeting brokered by the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Mr Sunday Dare, recently.
President  of the NYCN Ambassador  Sokubo Igbe Sokubo said: “We thank the Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare for  intervening  to bring peace to the Nigerian  Youth  Council. We believe  that after all the long drawn battle, the youths have resolved to forge a new direction. We are happy that we have won the  battle that stalled our progress.”
In his response, the Minister  said:”  Due to the crisis, the Nigerian  Youth council was made ineffective, but we are happy  that we now have one leadership. You have a role to play in policy action using  what we have achieved  for the benefit of the youth. The past is behind us now. The Government  is in a hurry to partner with  the  youth for engagement  and development.  It is time to have a united front. Let us focus on something  bigger and go forward.
The Minister  assured that he would soon arrange for the President Mohammadu Buhari  to meet with the Youth Council in furtherance  of the government’s  engagement  with  the  youth.
He said the Nigerian Youth  Investment  Fund  is meant to create  entrepreneurs, but government  canot put huge funds in the hands of 15 year olds, hence the age of beneficiaries  is pegged at 18- 35 years.

 

