“Notofication” Letter on Black Friday: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Kano Hisbah

For ordering 96.9 Cool FM to stop using the term ‘Black Friday’, Kano Hisbah has been criticized by activist Aisha Yesufu. She tweeted today:

“What kind of disgrace is this? The Muslims that are being killed don’t matter, it is Friday that matters? Are we not black so what is wrong in having a black Friday? A glorious BLACK FRIDAY where you get goods at reduced price. Isn’t that giving? Isn’t giving out part of Islam?”

In a Letter of “Notofication” signed by Hisbah’s principal executive officer, Abubakar Muhammad Alli and addressed to the radio station, Kano State Hisbah Board wrote:

“We wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day. In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”

Since 1952, Black Friday has been celebrated as the beginning of Christmas shopping spree in the United States. It is always the second after Thanksgiving, marked fourth Thursday of November.

Read the letter below: