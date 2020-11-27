Senior Iranian nuclear physicist assassinated in Tehran

Senior Iranian nuclear physicist assassinated in Tehran

Friday, November 27, 2020 6:51 pm


Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed that a high-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had been assassinated.

Fakhrizadeh was shot and injured “by terrorists” in his vehicle in Ab-Sard, a suburb in eastern Tehran, and later succumbed to his injuries in what amounted to a “martyr’s death,” the ministry said.

Local authorities had confirmed Fakhrizadeh’s death several hours earlier and also said that several attackers were killed.

Fakhrizade, 63, had been a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and was an expert in missile production.

Fars news agency alleged that this was why Israeli secret services had long sought to eliminate him for many years.

Earlier, Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) Spokesman, Behrus Kamalwandi, caused confusion by denying reports of the death, saying, “our nuclear scientists are all well.”

The confusion arose because Fakhrizadeh had left the AEOI and had been working at the Foreign Ministry.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Latest FIFA ranking for African countries
    3 hours ago

    Insecurity Worsens in Ondo: Wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff Kidnapped
    4 hours ago

    “Notofication” Letter on Black Friday: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Kano Hisbah
    5 hours ago

    2m Job Losses: Poultry Farmers Decry Exorbitant Prices of Maize, Soya Beans  
    7 hours ago

    Minister  Reconciles  Youth Council
    9 hours ago

    Kogi Polytechnic fixes date for Post-UTME test
    9 hours ago

    Kogi INEC Commissioner assures of credible by-election in Ibaji
    9 hours ago

    My life as a female drummer, the pains, regrets – Ara