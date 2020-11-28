Amotekun, hunters, others rescue wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

Amotekun, hunters, others rescue wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

Saturday, November 28, 2020 4:21 pm


Mrs Ale, wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff. Photo by The Nation

Two days after her abduction, wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by local hunters working with members of the Amotekun Corps, The Nation reported.

Chief Ale’s wife was abducted on Thursday night while returning from Lagos along the Ondo-Akure highway.

The Nation quoted a source that the woman was “released on Saturday morning after the hunters and other security agencies got to the location where the kidnappers kept their victims.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    How Gbolabo Ogunsanwo almost lost his life, arguing with a political elder
    2 hours ago

    Gbolabo Ogunsanwo’s last days: His battle with stroke
    2 hours ago

    Policeman shot me, killed my girlfriend, man tells judicial panel
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti
    3 hours ago

    CBN Governor projects Q1 2021 for Nigeria exit from recession
    4 hours ago

    CAF Champions League: How Al-Ahly won 9th title
    4 hours ago

     Wither Home? Matters Arising
    4 hours ago

    Gbolabo Ogunsanwo: Exit of a prolific writer