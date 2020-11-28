Amotekun, hunters, others rescue wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

Two days after her abduction, wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by local hunters working with members of the Amotekun Corps, The Nation reported.

Chief Ale’s wife was abducted on Thursday night while returning from Lagos along the Ondo-Akure highway.

The Nation quoted a source that the woman was “released on Saturday morning after the hunters and other security agencies got to the location where the kidnappers kept their victims.”