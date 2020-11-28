ASUU to call off eight-month old strike

University campuses across Nigeria are expected to begin to start roar back to life in the next few days following the call off of over eight-month long strike by lecturers on Friday evening.

The lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities agreed to call of the strike after a meeting with a federal government’s team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja.

At the meeting, the Federal Government had acceded to some of the demands of the lecturers, including payments of N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalisation of the university system, making a total of N70 billion.

In addition, the Federal Government also agreed to settle the arrears of salaries of the lecturers before December 31.

But it was learnt that ASUU had insisted that the agreement should not be announced as it has to report the deal to its organs, after which it will get back to the government on their decision and a date for the calling off of the strike would be announced.

But speaking to journalists Ngige said said the government made a proposal to ASUU which it would take back to its members.

“Many issues were discussed at the meeting including salary shortfall, the payment system and revitalisation of the university system. I am positive that all the issues would be resolved at our next meeting.”

However, the President of ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, refused to speak after the meeting.