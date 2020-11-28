Ekiti Obas decry murder of Olufon, call for deployment of Amotekun

Saturday, November 28, 2020 11:00 pm


Olufon of Ifon: murdered

Worried by the audacious killing of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, a top Ondo traditional ruler last Thursday by yet to be identified gunmen, members of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, on Saturday called for immediate deployment of Amotekun security corps across the Southwest zone.

The Council lamented the killing of the first-class Oba, describing it as both worrisome and against the Yoruba tradition and custom.

According to the council, the sudden death of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, on 26 November, 2020, is shocking and calls for concern.

The council, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti by its Chairman and the Alaawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, described the manner of the death of the Oba as most unfortunate and regrettable.

Oba Alabi said that it was embarrassing and painful that the Olufon was killed by unknown gunmen while on his way to his domain after an official engagement. He prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

The Chairman of the Council said the ugly development and the rude manner of the death of Oba Adeusi had further buttressed the point that the issue of insecurity in the country should be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserved.

He called on the Federal and state governments to further increase adequate air and land surveillance to be able to identify the hideouts of the criminals for appropriate action.

He also called on all Nigerians to be security conscious and be ready to support government in the onerous task of ensuring security in the different communities.

He commiserated with Ondo State Council of Traditional rulers, the Government and people of the state on the killing of the first-class traditional ruler.

The Chairman also consoled with members of the immediate family of the late Oba Olufon, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

He said that this is the time for Amotekun to commence its operations across the South West geopolitical zone as a panacea for insecurity in the zone, especially during the yuletide season.

