Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

Saturday, November 28, 2020 3:12 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The police command in Ekiti on Friday confirmed the killing of a police officer as gunmen allegedly abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The abductee was one of the engineers working with the Chinese company handling the new Ado-Iyin road.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on telephone, said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. along the new Ado Ekiti-Iyin Ekiti road.
He said that the abducted Chinese was one of the Engineers handling the new road network project awarded by the present administration.
Abutu said that aside from the late police officer, one other person was also shot at the scene of the incident.
“It is confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30 p.m. along new Iyin-Ekiti road.
“During the incident, one civilian, an expatriate, was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead.
“Our operatives are already combing the bush for possible apprehension of the perpetrators,” he said.
Abutu said that the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, urged the public to be calm in spite of the incident.
“He also enjoined them to avoid any form of apprehension as the Command would do all within its powers to ensure freedom for the kidnapped expatriate and bring the culprits to book,” he said.
