Kogi Records Over N40bn Losses from #EndSARS Protests

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Like other states of the federation, Kogi State has been counting its losses to the #EndSARS protests. The state government has reported a loss of more than N44 billion during the looting of both private and government properties in the wake of the protests in Lokoja.

Asiwaju Idris, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning who doubles as Chairman of the Committee set up by the State Government to determine the items stolen from warehouses in the state, said this when his committee presented the report of their findings to Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Hoodlooms, hiding under the guise of the protests and hunger, invaded both public and private properties, looted Covid-19 palliatives in the state. They also carted away relief materials meant for flood victims, medical, and agricultural items.

At the end of its assignment, the Chairman of the Committee to ascertain the amount of damage, submitted a report of the list of items stolen.

The committee also made recommendations on how to replace the items as well as compensation for private citizens whose stores were vandalized.

Governor Bello used the opportunity to counsel the youths on the need to be more responsible in asking for their rights. The Governor also appealed to security agents to return to their duty posts.