More people ‘still missing’ as Zulum joins burial of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram

More people ‘still missing’ as Zulum joins burial of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram

Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:48 pm


Governor Zulum participating in the burial of the slaughtered farmers

 

Governor Babagana Zulum was at Zabarmari area of Borno State early Sunday where he joined his kinsmen and other residents for the funeral of 43 farmers slaughtered by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Isa Gusau, the governor’s media aide said in a statement though the victims lived in Zabarmari which is a farming community in Jere local government area, famous for rice cultivation and local processing, they were attacked on Saturday, at Koshebe village, a place in Mafa Local Government Area.

He added that the Governor was also told that the death toll was yet to be fully ascertained as some of the farmers were still missing.

“Your Excellency, as you have seen here, 43 corpses were buried, but others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed. Some of the victims are still missing” a resident (name concealed, told the governor).

Addressing the bereaved community, Zulum said, “First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since yesterday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.”

The Governor while speaking to journalists said: “It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions, in one side, they stay at home they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents. This is very sad.

“We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers.

“We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency,” Zulum said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    43 farmers killed by insurgents buried amid tears, wailing
    3 hours ago

    Suspected kidnapper beaten to death in Ekiti
    3 hours ago

    Ghana to elect president in ‘battle of two giants’
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 suspects over robbery, kidnapping at CAC church in Ogun
    6 hours ago

    Why Igbo People have been deprived of Presidency- John Nwodo
    7 hours ago

    Philip Shekwo, Sultan of Sokoto and Nigeria’s sad reality
    8 hours ago

    Tom Tugendhat, an  ill-informed man, says Gowon’s son
    9 hours ago

    At home with Wole Soyinka in the Autonomous Republic of Ijegba