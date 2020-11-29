Nationwide blackout in Nigeria as electricity grid collapses

Sunday, November 29, 2020 8:58 pm


Electricity installations

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the nation’s electricity grid on Sunday experienced multiple tripping, leading to the collapse of the system.
Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.
According to her, TCN regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple tripping, which led to the collapse of the system.
Mbah said that TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except  Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes.
“Effort is however, ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.
“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored.
“Considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months,” she said.
