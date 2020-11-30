APC holds emergency NEC meeting

An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary on Sunday.

Nabena said that NEC members had been invited through a letter by the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedeheh.

According to him, the meeting which will hold virtually, will review the party’s position and set agenda for its next move.

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course.

“The meeting is slated for 11a.m at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja,” the APC spokesman said.