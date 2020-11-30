BBNaija: How Ozo landed a deal with Brila FM

By Nehru Odeh

BBNaija star, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, has landed a deal with Nigeria’s first and only sports radio, 88.9 Brila FM.

He will be hosting his own sports show called, “Rewind with Ozo on the popular radio station. The programme will be aired every Wednesday.

Ozo took to Twitter to announce the deal today, 30 November 2020:

“I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station @Brilafm889!!! “Rewind With Ozo”, Airing every Wednesday, 4:30 pm.”

Welcoming Ozoemena on board Brila Media, the company’s Group Operations Coordinator, Debbie aLarry-Izamoje stressed the brand’s essence which is about pioneering and creating champions and empowering Africa in the world of sports in a chat with brila.net.

“What struck the team about @officialozo while he was in the big brother Nigeria house was his ability to showcase – to the entire continent, the potential of the next generation regarding sports development in Africa and how we can tell our African stories as pioneers of a brighter tomorrow,” bbie said.

“This is what the Brila brand is about – pioneering, creating champions, and empowering Africa in the world of sports”.

This indeed is another giant stride the former BBNaija star has made since the end of the BBNaija Lockdown show. Aside from being a co-host on his television debut earlier this month, he was recently named the brand manager of the football club, Juventus Nigeria, a deal that is reportedly going to fetch him $1.4million monthly salary. He has also made an appearance on Super Sports, one of the biggest sports programs in Africa.