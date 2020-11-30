Borno killings: Ezekwezili wants examination of Buhari’s health

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The murder of at least 43 rice farmers at the weekend in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram members has continued to attract caustic remarks from Nigerians. The United Nations put the casualty figure at more than 100.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, in a social media message called for an independent medical panel to examine the physical health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that after the news of the murder of the 43 farmers by Boko Haram went viral, the Presidency released a statement, saying that the President had given the military all it needs to secure the nation, a statement that further infuriated Nigerians.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ezekwesili wondered if the president is medically fit to continue to discharge the duties of his office as it seems he is missing in action.

Calling for the medical examination of the president, Ezekwesili wrote:

“I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our Right-to-know as citizens, the state of health of @MBuhari. We really must assess the physical or mental capability of @NGRPresident to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President, @MBuhari . The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a #MedicalPanelOnBuhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information. It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of @MBuhari“

The attack has led to a renewal of calls for sack of the nation’s security chiefs.