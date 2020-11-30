Borno killings: Ezekwezili wants examination of Buhari’s health

Borno killings: Ezekwezili wants examination of Buhari’s health

Monday, November 30, 2020 1:35 pm


Governor Zulum participating in the burial of the slaughtered farmers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The murder of at least 43 rice farmers at the weekend in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram members has continued to attract caustic remarks from Nigerians. The United Nations put the casualty figure at more than 100.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, in a social media message called for an independent medical panel to examine the physical health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that after the news of the murder of the 43 farmers by Boko Haram went viral, the Presidency released a statement, saying that the President had given the military all it needs to secure the nation, a statement that further infuriated Nigerians.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ezekwesili wondered if the president is medically fit to continue to discharge the duties of his office as it seems he is missing in action.

Calling for the medical examination of the president, Ezekwesili wrote:

“I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our Right-to-know as citizens, the state of health of @MBuhari. We really must assess the physical or mental capability of @NGRPresident to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President, @MBuhari . The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a #MedicalPanelOnBuhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information. It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of @MBuhari“

The attack has led to a renewal of calls for sack of the nation’s security chiefs.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Lagos East: Ogun APC drums support for party candidate
    48 mins ago

    FMC Lokoja reopening: Kogi NMA thanks Mamora
    58 mins ago

    Ofiebor, Agbese, Chukwu, others win Best Benue Journalists Award 2020
    58 mins ago

    Donald Duke condemns killing of farmers in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Tejumola Olaniyan: The Big Masquerade of African Cultural Studies and Literary Criticism
    2 hours ago

    Governors: Killing of Borno farmers brought back ugly memories
    2 hours ago

    APC holds emergency NEC meeting
    2 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs donates 208-bed transit home for survivors of gender violence to Ekiti