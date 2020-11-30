FMC Lokoja reopening: Kogi NMA thanks Mamora

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After six months of closure, the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja has been reopened for full services to the public. This became known through a thank you statement by the state chapter of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, to the Minister of State for Health.

The association commended the Minister, Senator Mamora Olorunibe for his relentless efforts which led to the reopening of the institution.

In a statement signed by State Chairman of NMA, Dr Oyiguh S.Omakoji and Secretary, Dr Fomotele Tolorunju, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Sunday, the Association expressed the joy of its members to the Minister for his bold steps which had allowed voice of reason to prevail and effect the decision of reopening the institution.

“We wish to thankfully express the joy of our members to you that the Federal Medical Centre , Lokoja is finally opened to receive patients.

“We appreciate all your efforts in ensuring a peaceful resolution of the impasse that resulted in the closure of the institution,” the statement stressed.

While the NMA noted that the members of their association in the said Medical centre have also expressed their joy to the Minister for the opportunity given to them to attend promotion interview for this year, it stressed that its members were eagerly waiting for the embargo on shutdown of the facility to be lifted, as they are in high spirit to resume work and offer their services to the benefit of the patients.

The NMA therefore stated that with this heartwarming, unlocking order of the FMC facility by the minister , the members of the Association at the Centre “can now begin to offer services that will bring smiles to the faces of patients”.

The workers of the medical institution were seen clearing their premises and dusting off their equipment on Friday in readiness to open their facility to the members of the public as from Monday 30th November.

The federal government owned Medical Center in Lokoja was shut down 6 months ago when hoodlums suspected to be thugs invaded the facility, vandalised their equipment and carted away some valuables of the hospital.

It was gathered that last Friday some staff of the hospital obeyed a directive to come to the office, preparatory to reopening. They were however dispersed by some protesters who demanded immediate removal of Chief Medical Director of the institution.