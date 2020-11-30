ITF Partners Ministry  to train 23,000 youths

Monday, November 30, 2020 5:32 pm


ITF Director General, Mr Joe Ari, left, and Mr Sunday Dare

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Industrial Training Fund  have signed  an agreement to train Nigerian Youth in various  vocations.

This agreement  was secured following  the working visit of the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare ,to the ITF Headquarters in Jos. The  training would  provide  opportunities for the Nigerian youth to become self employed.

According  to  the ITF Director General, Mr Joe Ari,  23,000 youth would benefit  in different vocational skills from the  partnership   with the Ministry .

The  the DG of ITF reiterated the need for Nigeria’s youth to be well trained in varied areas of vocational skills,  to enable them become gainfully employed as well as become fledgling entrepreneurs in the Nigerian economy.

The Honourable Minister  informed  the DG  that the Ministry was pursuing securing training for the Nigerian youth in different sectors such as Digital Skills training, Vocational Skills training, Technical Skills traing as well as Autotronics training in line with  ITF’s mandate  as the foremost training organization in Nigeria.

While introducing the DEEL (Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Leadership & Mentoring) programme of FMYSD, the Minister said he was looking forward to partnering with the ITF to train a minimum of 20,000 youth in the year 2021.

Following months of deliberations, FMYSD and ITF signed an MOU to train 23,000 youth in 21 vocational skills areas across the 36 States of Nigeria and FCT.

The scheme to train this youth is the Youth Skills and Entrepreneurship Programme, Y-SEP.

The scheme will commence in a few weeks time

