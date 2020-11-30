University of Ibadan: How Ekanola emerged as acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has approved the appointment of Prof. Adebola Ekanola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval of the governing council was sequel to the recommendation of the institution’s Senate for the appointment of new acting vice chancellor.

Ekanola had earlier on Monday been elected at the special Senate meeting, following the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC) as contained in its letter dated Nov. 27.

The meeting of the council was presided over by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Nde Joshua Waklek.

Ekanola, before his appointment, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), while he had also served as the Director, Office of International Programmes (OIP) and the Dean, Faculty of Arts, among other appointments.

The institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the governing council’s ratification in a statement.

It is confirmed that Prof. Adebola Ekanola has been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan on the recommendation of the Senate of the University,” Oladejo said.

He said that the Senate, following the election of Ekanola, had submitted his name to the Governing Council for ratification as the acting vice chancellor of the university.

NAN reports that Ekanola’s election, held at the International Conference Centre of the university, was presided over by the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun.

Ekanola had polled 275 votes to defeat four other contestants.

They were the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Partnerships), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, who polled 13 votes; Prof. Adigun Agbaje, 15 votes; Prof. Ayo Oluleye, 80 votes and Prof. Gbemisola Oke, 14 votes.

The governing council chairman of the university presented a certificate of credence to Ekanola, the new acting vice chancellor.

The process of electing the substantive vice chancellor for the institution had been enmeshed in controversy over allegations of non-compliance with due process and imposition of candidate by the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka.