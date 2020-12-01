11th coronation anniversary: Olugbo calls on government to development Ugboland

The Paramount ruler of Ugboland Olugbo of Ugbo in Ondo State, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Obateru Eniolorunda Akinruntan marked his 11th coronation anniversary on Saturday 28 November. That day, he called on both state and Federal Government to focus on the area for development.

He said Ugboland has large quantities of crude oil,but it is among other four local government areas in Ondo state that have been in darkness for the past twelve years since electricity supply to the area has been cut off. Whereas without electricity, he said there could be no development. He added that he had been buying diesel for the past twelve years to generate light.

He reiterated that some years ago the area was only accessible by water, before the current roads were constructed,linking the community with other parts of the state and the country. He said Ile Ife in Osun State, regarded as the cradle of the Yoruba people, belongs to his fore-fathers who had settled there long before Oduduwa and his entourage came to settle in the ancient town.

The monarch, in his chat with the press during the ceremony, said Obamakin Osangangan, his progenitor, was the first ruler of Ile Ife. There are empirical and historical facts to support his claims, adding that anybody with contrary opinions or facts should openly come out to challenge him.

“My fathers had 13 communities in Ile Ife before Oduduwa came and the communities had their own rulers. It was my forefathers who built what is called Ile Ero. Today, if an Ooni is to be crowned or has joined his ancestors, some rituals have to be made in Ile Ero. Till today, we still have seven quarters in Ile Ife.

Our people left Ile Ife voluntarily on the prompting of the oracles and the deities. I am the owner of Ile Ife. A lot of facts and books point to this and anyone that has a contrary opinion should come and show me.

Ode-ugbo,which is located in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state is the most ancient community in Ilaje land. -Ode-Ugbo was founded by the first Olugbo, Oronmaken(Obamakin Osangangan) who ruled as the supreme Lord (Oghonne) over sixteen communities that made up ancient Ife also called Ugbomokun in pre-dynastic era.

Despite the activities of some few disgruntled elements, peace and tranquility have been our lot here. I thank the people for their support and cooperation,” he said.

The Royal father also used the occasion to call for community policing, saying if local vigilance groups complement community police, the security situation in the country would improve tremendously.

The grand finale was attended by dignities from all walks of life among whom are, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurasheed Adewale; Ondo state deputy Governor elect, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; Bales from neighbouring communities and some members of Ondo State House of Assembly.