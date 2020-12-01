Boulos Sacks 70 Workers

By Daniels Ekugo

There is high tension around Acme road, Ogba, Lagos, Nigeria today, 1 December, 2020. Boulos Enterprises, which assembles Suzuki motorcycles and other products, sacked over 70 staff and some union members of the company.

The company embarked on the exercise as a result of what ources close to it called “ the biting Coronavirus effect.”

Family members of some of the affected workers expressed shock over the sack of their bread winners.

According to one of the affected staff, “I am yet to come to terms with the reason they sacked most of us, including some union members.”

“This is a very disturbing situation. How do I feed my family during this end of the year? I sincerely do not know what came over them on this mass sack.”

Another member of staff affected by the sack said: “Which pandemic are they talking about? Look, in the next two weeks, Boulous will still employ new staff. That has been their way but what is now disturbing is why this time?”

At as press time, the affected workers were still moving around the gate, even as other members of staff threatened to effect a total shutdown of the company, especially their sister company Bel Impex, makers of tissue papers