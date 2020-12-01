Christmas: Stay where you are, PTF advises

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to avoid non essential travels, as a strategy to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the PTF, gave the advice while speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator said that the Federal Government was discouraging Nigerians abroad to stop travelling arrangements for the period.

Aliyu said that although everyone had the right to travel, the advice became necessary because of upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The coordinator also said that there could be a risk of being stranded in any part of the world after the celebration because of the pandemic.

On the protocol for travellers, the coordinator said that every intending traveller from abroad must come in with a valid COVID-19 test result.

He added that the travellers would pay for a second test in Nigeria, isolate themselves for seven days and undergo a test on the seventh day before joining the community.