Christmas: Stay where you are, PTF advises

Christmas: Stay where you are, PTF advises

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:59 am


Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha , disclosed this at the COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to avoid non essential travels, as a strategy to  curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the PTF, gave the advice while speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator said that the Federal Government was discouraging Nigerians abroad to stop travelling arrangements for the period.

Aliyu said that although everyone had the right to travel, the advice became necessary because of upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The coordinator also said  that there could be a risk of being stranded in any part of the world after the celebration because of the pandemic.

On the protocol for travellers, the coordinator said that every intending traveller from abroad must come in with a valid COVID-19 test result.

He added that the travellers would pay for a second test in Nigeria, isolate themselves for seven days and undergo a test on the seventh day before joining  the community.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    FG concedes N1.02tr import duty waiver, grants in 3 years -Minister
    9 hours ago

    Fleeing ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, arrested in Niger Republic
    9 hours ago

    Governors to meet Wednesday over insecurity
    9 hours ago

    OPEC weighs extended oil curbs for long and bumpy COVID-19 recovery
    9 hours ago

    BBNaija: How Ozo landed a deal with Brila FM
    15 hours ago

    University of Ibadan: How Ekanola emerged as acting VC
    15 hours ago

    14 stunning facts about Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun
    16 hours ago

    ITF Partners Ministry  to train 23,000 youths