Fleeing ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, arrested in Niger Republic

Fleeing former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was rearrested on Monday evening in a town in Niger Republic.

Maina who is being tried on a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a firm by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to PRNigeria was arrested by operatives of Nigeria intelligence services and the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC alleged that Maina, as Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, used the account of the firm for money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

He however, has not been attending trial since the September 29, 2020 proceedings, a development that prompted Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court to order Senator Ali Ndume’s remand last Monday.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted bail to the Borno South Senator, over his suretyship for Maina, believed to have jumped bail.

Justice Abang, in a ruling, said he chose to grant the senator bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court, notwithstanding that the other grounds of his bail application failed.

The judge granted bail to the senator pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge Monday’s order sending him to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing Maina.