Shobanjo Tasks Nigerian Youth On Entrepreneurship

Africa’s advertising czar and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr Biodun Shobanjo, has charged Nigerian youth to embrace a culture of diligence and hard work in order to excel in their professional callings.

He gave the charge on Thursday, 26 November 2020 at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, venue of the public presentation of his biography titled, The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo written by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, a journalist and public relations practitioner.

“I just want our young people to believe in themselves because to continue to hope that government would provide employment or solve all their problems is not reality,” he said adding, “People must learn to take their fate in their own hands.”

Shobanjo said the story of his life was illustrative of the benefits of starting out early regardless of the obstacles that often tend to derail even the most carefully laid out plans, saying, “My biography written by Dotun Adekanmbi essentially captures where I am coming from and what God has enabled me to prove with what I have done in the management of enterprise over the last 50 years.”

He said he was able to achieve all that was chronicled in the book because, apart from hard work and diligence he was lucky to have interacted with destiny helpers who believed in his dream. In particular, he commended his partner of over 40 years, Mr. Jimi Awosika, whom he described as the ‘last man standing’ in the league of the co-founders of the enterprise that has grown to become Troyka Holdings, a leading player in corporate Nigeria.

He explained that with proper guidance and support, the young people of Nigeria have a lot to contribute, stressing, “I believe that young people will find nuggets in The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo that will serve as motivation for them to go out there and do things for themselves; for me, that is the thrust of the whole thing. People who have worked with me and have equally become successful in their own rights are proof positive that people can do wonders for themselves.”

The author of the book, Dotun Adekanmbi, said he was motivated to write the book because he found Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing, particularly because he (Shobanjo) evokes diverse passions in players in his industry.

The reviewer of the book and veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, commended the author, Dotun Adekanmbi, a former Editor of Business Times for going the extra mile to present a business biography in a lucid and reader-friendly manner.

“The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo is a business biography, which generally, are difficult to write in an interesting manner because the language of business is stiff and stilted but Adekanmbi has rendered it interesting without the lollipop credentials of supermarket literature. It is written with candour and conviction and I am satisfied with the quality of the writing. It matches the performance of the man about whom the book is written,” Ekpu declared.

The Managing Director of Havilah Books, publishers of the biography, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, stated that the thread of excellence that ran through the process of producing the work from start to finish would see it easily fight for space on any bookshelf anywhere in the world. He especially recommended the book to young entrepreneurs who need to learn how to navigate Nigeria’s uncertain business environment

Guests at the book launch were unanimous that hard work, diligence and consistent commitment to excellence stand Shobanjo and his group of companies out in the business environment in Africa.

Dignitaries at the event included the chief launcher, Chief Oladele Fajemirokun; Pastor Tunde Bakare; the Pro-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi; Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede; Sen. Ben Obi; Mr Steve Omojafor and representatives of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.