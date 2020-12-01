Tam the Poet

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Tam Fiofori is celebrated as a filmmaker, photographer, journalist and documentarian. Not many people know that he was once a poet.

I was pleasantly surprised when the legend we simply call Tam sent me the scan of his three poems published in the esteemed journal Evergreen Review.

Tam signed off his message to me with the following words: “Maxim, these are for your eyes only o…no go begin playing pranks releasing them o, please! Regards, from an ex-poet, Tamunominabo Fiofori.”

Well, I have never been known to obey rules, so I am going ahead here to disobey Tam Fiofori without fear or favour, and with no apologies whatsoever!

After all, Franz Kafka advised his friend and literary executor Max Brod to burn all his unpublished manuscripts after his death but the author’s request was disobeyed and the world was rewarded with the publication of the immortal classics The Trial and The Castle etc.

It is so thrilling to me that our own Tam Fiofori stood up to be counted amongst the writers of the Beat Generation in America.

According to Tam, “Actually, I was known as a poet in New York as from 1966, hanging out with Leroi Jones, Ted Joans, Alan Ginsberg, Gilbert Sorrentino, Gregory Corso and the lot.”

Incidentally, Allen Ginsberg in 1956 published arguably the most famous poem amongst the Beat Poets with his classic Howl:

​I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked,

dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix…

Tam Fiofori’s three poems were published on Page 27 of a 1968 edition of Evergreen Review.

In the words of Tam, “These three poems were published in the prestigious Evergreen Review where the literary elite then were published.”

The three poems are republished below in this piece.

Tam’s brief introduction of the poems to me runs thusly: ‘The first poem, “Mama, Mama, Look At Sis” was written as a comment on Nina Simone who as a downbeat music critic after Ihad watched her perform for an exclusive white audience mostly male at an ultra upper class dinner nightclub. “Wear You Off My Mind” was about a scene in my white girlfriend’s apartment in London before I moved to the US. I quarreled with the editor for adding “s” to “need”… Originally it was…”maybe you need words”. The third poem is abstract based on watching a power pneumatic drill at work in New York City.”’

Tam adds for good measure: “I wrote many other poems published in Negro Digest/Black World…These are temporarily lost to me. Also, I had plays and essays published between 1968 and 1970. Then I gave up creative writing and concentrated on music journalism and managing Sun Ra.”

Tam’s publishing of his biography of the iconic musician Sun Ra whom he managed is being eagerly awaited.

Meantime, savour his three poems published in Evergreen Review:

MAMA, MAMA, LOOK AT SIS!



for the nite-club singers who never entered my blank dreams



Moulded in your sequin dress, round/



ed thighs locking legs and buttocks,



your blood-thick colored lips



gradually receed, over buck white teeth,



fixing your happy smile as you mouth love/



lyrics, in/to the cold phallic-silver



mike; cuddling it, bright eyes wide-open;



watching it turn in/to gold, you sing



you/r heart out to the same stone/



killers, who raped you/r mother, hung



her natural soul-man on the live-wire



you bold, and now slobbering; resting,



after a hard days work, they watch you,



knowing you’ll do any-thing, shake, shout,



shimmy, caress and love them, for that



gold, which soon will turn hot; smelt



In/to radio-active dust, unless we



forgive and rescue you from your/self,



sold as solid gold soul-currency,



In exchange for the/ir stony-heart!



beats, as they applaud your own swan!



songs of dead Love, and you say



Thank You/s over & over a-gain.

WEAR YOU OFF MY MIND



for Forest City Joe



Sitting here in your room staring



trying to bring flat faded posters



to Life, while you talk, asking me



Am I bored, tired, angry, hungry



and do I still love you?



Maybe you needs words, but



I am switched off; my



mind a million miles away,



down a highway thru the jungle,



walking, talking to myself.

BARE BEARERS



White flags wave in the grey smoke mist,



forming fake zebra crossings against



the flow of Sky-Space-ways bringing-in



winds to blow the flags in/to ripples



of folds; clapping out a death tattoo of



brittle machine-gun repeater sounds;



beat/ing the dirt out of grey



whiteness, to leave the smoky-steam



of destruction, overhanging the air



as evidence of Life, attracting



the next victims with the/ir



blood-less whiteness.