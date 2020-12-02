Tribute to Omotola Oyediran, nee Awolowo (Mummy Ibadan)

By Olusegun Awolowo

I AM REMINDED

“Live without thought of dying, for dying is not a truth”

– St Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

I am reminded that I grew up with two adorable mothers, Abah the one who bore me and Omotola the one who nurtured me.

I am reminded of the deep love she had for my late father, her brother whom she never stopped loving and never stopped talking about – indeed it was always “if brother Segun were alive …”

I am reminded of this unquenchable love for her late brother which now arrogated to me the status of a young “sacred cow” that must be held guiltless’ no matter the gravity of infraction because I am Segun jnr. Thank God, Daddy and Papa kept me within the boundaries of discipline.

I am reminded of her kindness and meekness,

I am reminded that she raised me to care and love,

I am reminded that she was the virtuous woman described in the book of Proverbs 31, a business woman, a home maker extraordinaire and a prayer warrior. The best multitasker you can imagine!

I am reminded of the words order, grace and beauty that best described her,

I am reminded of her mild answers to every angry comment, like water cast on fire,

I am reminded of her compassion and empathy for everyone,

I am reminded of her wings of charity because for her, every living soul deserves kindness,

I am reminded how she would alleviate all troubles with her wise counsel and sweeten everything with her endearing personality. Love would literally shoot out of her breast!

I am reminded of a mother that raised me through my helpless infancy and helped to address the forwardness of my youth,

I am reminded of her prayers when demons were drowning out the better angels of my brain,

I am reminded of her constant advice that being an offspring of Obafemi Awolowo means we must bear adversity with stoicism and courage. Also, to be temperate in prosperity,

I am reminded that her acts of selfless generosity were the supreme moments of her earthly existence,

I am reminded that God does not correct our weaknesses, all HE does is save us.

I am reminded that life is the most precious gift we possess because it makes each of us an agent of Divinity,

I am reminded of stanza five of William Wordsworth’s Ode- Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood,

“Our birth is but a sleep and a forgetting:

The Soul that rises with us, our life’s Star,

Hath had elsewhere its setting,

And from afar:

Not in entire forgetfulness,

But trailing clouds of glory do we come

From God, who is our home:

Heaven lies about us in our infancy!”

I am reminded of the words of William Penn “They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies”

Dear Mummy may you find perfect peace with the Lord.

Like you would always say: “Love you forever”.