What is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s International Media Connectors’ Conference All About?



The International Media Connector s’ Conference with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome , or the IMCC , is the digital component of the I nternational P astors’ and P artner s’ C onference (IPPC) and has been gaining an increasing amount of attention in recent years. It is an integral part of the prestigious IPPC annual event.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s International Media Connectors’ Conference (IMCC) is an invaluable resource to guide and educate participants with the complexities of the digital age.

The conference takes place every year and includes teachings and lectures on how to engage with social media to connect to the world.

Connecting with social media is an integral part of the Christ Embassy Ministry, which Pastor Chris Oyakhilome runs, and this year, the International Media Connectors’ Conference saw a greater participation from across the globe, as more media connectors participated online due to the travel restrictions and various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s conference, which ran from the 15th till the 17th of November, was aptly themed “Empowering the Church for Global Gospel Dominance.”

Every effort was made to allow international delegates to participate in the programs, utilizing various online resources to ensure that they did not miss out on the conference.

One of the aims of the IMMC is the concept of innovation, which is the process of translating an idea or product into a service that produces a monetary value. LoveWorld Inc., or Christ Embassy, has been leading the way with is innovative ways to spread the gospel.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Christ Embassy in the digital age



Throughout the conference, the many delegates got the opportunity to showcase the church’s numerous exploits of the year, discuss future missions and celebrate their significant commitment to the digital spread of God’s word worldwide over the past year.

The ministry is so enriched with LoveWorld apps and digital platforms, which have all enabled Christ Embassy to have such a diverse group of followers.

The online social hubs, such as KingsChat, Yookos and CeFlix, have been instrumental in pulling millions of devoted young Christians around the world into the church. All of this has contributed to the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome–led church becoming one of the largest faith-based organizations in Africa with a strong and devoted following of people of all ages.

The IMCC was created to guide the many participants from Christ Embassy in the best and most efficient ways of communicating with their growing online following.

The conference included lectures and workshops that all dealtwith media strategy, digital communication and social media networking.

It has been lauded for pushing Christ Embassy into the digital age and transforming evangelical Christianity into a young and tech–savvy spiritual movement for young people.

“The church must never depend on the world”

The esteemed Pastor Lanre Alabi shared some mind-blowing insights on the conference, highlighting powerful points and giving some thoughts on global dominance:

“The church must never depend on the world or be at the mercy of the world to do what God has called us to do. God does not need the world to cooperate for us to do what He has called us to do. The church will never report to man or seek the permission of the government to do what God has called us to do.”

“Do not always come from behind, but always create something new. We can do what has no parallel, which has not been done before. Do not always wait for what someone else has done for you to copy,” Pastor Lanre Alabi continued.

She went on to say, “Always be sensitive to human needs. It should be our desire to help people and as media connectors, we need to find ways to help people and to eliminate the challenges that people face. When you are sensitive to the needs of people, you will find the solutions. As a media connector, you have the initiative to make things easier and better for people and to create solutions.”

“We must believe in ourselves. We must believe that whatever comes from us is the best and believe in our products. If you believe in our products, you will use them. For the church to dominate, it must begin from the inside. Those who dominate always have the thinking that the world needs them because they have something to give. We are the ones dominating and we have something to give to the world! God is not a bad investor. When God gives you knowledge, He will demand from it. Grace is not for storage, it is to be put to work,”Pastor Lanre Alabi stated.

The Grand Finale of the International Media Connectors’ Conference 2020 was an inspiring and memorable experience.

The Esteemed Pastor Rita Ijeoma, Director of LoveWorld New Media and PastorChrisLive.org, expressed profound thanks and gratitude to media connectors for their utter commitment to the digital spread of the gospel globally.

She encouraged the participants to take all of what they hadlearned from the conference with them and be ready to do greater exploits in the new ministry year.

The International Media Connectors’ Conference was created specifically with the goal of guiding the many delegates in the new and dynamic ways of technology and digital communication and is aimed at transform ing Christ Embassy’s online presence, making it increasingly more accessible to everyone online, especially young people.

Pastor Rita Ijeoma, Director of LoveWorld New Media and PastorChrisLive.org, addresses the audience. Delegates were also treated to the awe-inspiring LoveWorld Exhibition, which showcased the global impact of various arms of the ministry and affiliate organizations as well astheir projections for the future.

How Pastor Chris has been evangelizing the world



Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a very influential man with millions of followers all over the world, and it has been quite a journey for him to get to this point.

As the founder of Christ Embassy, he is known to his millions of fans as ‘the Man of God.’ Originally studying architecture at the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria, he began ministering to a small prayer group in his early university days.

Over time, the group expanded to become the Believers LoveWorld Fellowship and eventually, to what is now known as the Believers LoveWorld Inc.

After more than 30 years, the church has become a global network of subsidiaries with congregations all over the world and approximately 13 million members globally.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry has been using technology to spread the word of God for many years, and the church has understood that in order to effectively spread a message, one must take to social media platforms and fully utilize the endless possibilities of digital networking.

To benefit from these tools, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken the initiative and created The International Media Connectors’ Conference.

The annual conference reflects Christ Embassy’s accomplishments of the past year with gatherings, discussions, celebrations and numerous workshops.

The ‘Man of God,’ Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, delivered on his promise that it was going to be one of the most impactful events of the year.