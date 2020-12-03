Police Bundle Abdulrashid Maina Back to Nigeria

Police Bundle Abdulrashid Maina Back to Nigeria

Thursday, December 3, 2020 4:34 pm


Maina, bundled back to Nigeria by Police

The Nigeria Police Force, today, 3 December, 2020, extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic. That was where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.  This is contained in a press statement sent from Police Headquarters, Abuja.

Maina was arrested on 30 November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL, NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart. The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).

 Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,  while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assures that necessary legal actions will follow immediately.

Maina, now on NIgerian soil2

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Gender-based violence: Access Bank holds webinar
    4 hours ago

    Future greatness will be based on imagination, creativity of Nigerians
    5 hours ago

    Experts Brainstorm on Green Economy at Commonwealth Conference in FUTA
    6 hours ago

    Panels on Brutality: Police Want Court to Stop Governors
    6 hours ago

    Police brutality: Non establishment of panels by some states worries Yiaga Africa, EiE
    9 hours ago

    Why National Assembly cannot produce new constitution for Nigeria — Omo-Agege
    19 hours ago

    Tribute to Omotola Oyediran, nee Awolowo (Mummy Ibadan)
    19 hours ago

    EndSARS: Traditional rulers advise youth to embrace dialogue