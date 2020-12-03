Suits Against Governors/Panels of Inquiry: IGP Pounces on Police Legal Department

Suits Against Governors/Panels of Inquiry: IGP Pounces on Police Legal Department

Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:44 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has directed immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

 The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter. Thus, he ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head. Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

 The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Autogas, modular refinery: PMB making conquests steadily, surely
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun presents 339bn budget proposal for 2021
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Pays N60m Compensation to Families of Slain Police Officers
    6 hours ago

    Police Bundle Abdulrashid Maina Back to Nigeria
    8 hours ago

    Gender-based violence: Access Bank holds webinar
    9 hours ago

    Future greatness will be based on imagination, creativity of Nigerians
    10 hours ago

    Experts Brainstorm on Green Economy at Commonwealth Conference in FUTA
    10 hours ago

    Panels on Brutality: Police Want Court to Stop Governors