 Fayose, you can now travel overseas for medical treatment- Court

Friday, December 4, 2020 5:07 pm


Akin Kuponiyi
      A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today granted permission to former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is standing trial for alleged laundering of N2.2 billion to travel abroad for  medical treatment.
      The presiding judge, Chukwjekwu Aneke, granted the order following an application filed before the court by Fayose’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN).
    The EFCC prosecutor   Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).did not oppose the request. T  hereafter,Justice Aneke adjourned till January 22, 2021for continuation of trial
 Fayose is standing trial alongside a company called Spotless Investment Limited, for alleged laundering of N2.2billion
In the charges, filed against the former Governor of Ekiti State, by the anti graft agency,the EFCC alleged, among other things, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund  his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which he reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”
The ex-governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceded the amount authorised by law and he thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”
The EFCC also alleged that Fayose purchased a property known as No.44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for N200million in the name of “his elder sister, Mrs Moji Oladeji.”
 Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited who pleaded not guilty to the charge are currently on bail.
