Gunmen kill 2, abduct 10 in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Two persons were feared killed on Thursday, just while about 10 passengers of a commercial bus were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Edo state.

The incident happened at Obagie community, located on Benin-Auchi-Abuja highway, Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush, forced the commercial bus to stop at gun point and forcefully took the 10 persons into the bush.

The deceased was said to have included a member of the local vigilante who attempted to rescue the kidnapped victims and one of the passengers in the commercial bus used as barricade by the gunmen.

It was further gathered by our correspondent that the driver of an oncoming truck who was said to have been flagged down by the gunmen, took the bus on the road for a set up, and rammed into the bus, killing one of the passengers in the process.

The development was said to have caused heavy gridlock on the ever busy road, as motorists had to abandon their vehicles and scamper for safety.

The Edo state police command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to journalists in Benin.

He however said that they were yet to ascertain the number of passengers kidnapped by the gunmen.

“Yes, the command is aware of the kidnap, but we are yet to ascertain the number of passengers that were kidnapped.

“Unfortunately, in the process, a member of one of the vigilante groups was killed during a gun duel with the kidnappers.

“The vigilante group in that community-engaged the kidnappers and one was killed. Efforts are currently ongoing to free those kidnapped victims. Other information will be revealed as we progress,” Nwanbufo said.