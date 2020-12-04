Gunshots rock NANS Convention

The national convention of the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS on Thursday was characterized by heavy gunshots. The convention held at the old Parade Ground in the nation’s capital Abuja.

NANS is the umbrella body of students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The body periodically holds the convention to elect a new set of national leaders.

A source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said not less than 20 students sustained wounds from gunshots and machete after thugs loyal to a factional coordinator of the association in Zone D (Southwest) began attacking delegates.

He said, “They have stopped accreditation already, you know we have factions in Zone D. If you see the boys one of the coordinators brought to the convention ground, even the DSS ran away.”