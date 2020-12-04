Maina, you’ll remain behind bars throughout your trial-Court

Friday, December 4, 2020 12:15 pm


 

Maina, now on NIgerian soil2

Abulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, showed quite clearly that he cannot be trusted with some measure of freedom. When he was released on bail earlier, he voted with his feet to Niger Republic from where the Police bundled him back to Nigeria on Thursday, 3 December, 2020.

Thus, the Federal High Court in Abuja today, Friday 4 December, ruled that Maina should be kept in the slammer till the end of his trial.

The court was presided over by Justice Okon Abang. His ruling came after an application by Mr Mohammed Abubakar, prosecution lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina is being docked by the anti corruption agency for N2bn money laundering charges.

Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.

“So he shall be remanded in correctional center pending the conclusion of the trial.”

Adaji Abel, Maina’s new lawyer, begged the court for adjournment of  the case to enable him to prepare adequately.

The judge granted his prayers and adjourned till 8 December.

 

