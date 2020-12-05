2023: Ogun APC inaugurates mobilization committee

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has Inaugurated a 37-man mobilizing committee for Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Members of the committee are drawn from different wards of the LGA. They were inaugurated at the popular ‘Ori Omi’, Oke Sokori area of Abeokuta North and charged to mobilize new members for the party APC in the area.

The State Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Olamide Lawal lauded the Dapo Abiodun led administration for carrying youths along in his his cabinet.

He therefore advised youth to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by being law abiding and pursuing peace at all times, noting that the days of thuggery and violence are gone.

In his words, “The Ogun State youths have always exhibited the traits of the ‘omoluabi’ and what we can do is to encourage them to continue in that line.

“Particularly, in this ember month, we want to appeal to them to remain law abiding and ensure that they operate peacefully in all their endeavors.

“This is because we can only witness progress in a peaceful society and what Ogun State has been enjoying in relation to peaceful co-existence is as a result of the ‘Omoluabi’ traits in the Ogun youths. So, for this reason, we are imploring them to sustain that.

“We also give thanks to Governor Abiodun, who is a youth loving Governor, for all the empowerment he has been doing for the youth, and even in leadership for having so many youths in his cabinet. This is what we have not witnessed for a very long time.

Also one of the Chairmanship Aspirants in the Local Government, Wale Bello said the time for the youth to take up the mantle of leadership in the country is now, adding that the youth have so far exhibited their desire in recent times, especially with the result from the endSARS protest.

“The youth should be thankful to God and to the present administration at the centre. For the youth to have protested for up to ten days without any rancor or molestation, that is a kudos to the government.

“I remember when we were in that category, we were very unfortunate that most of our youth years were spent under different military regimes. As a result, you could not protest for a day or two before you are harassed by the Military.

“This is the right time for the youth to be part of the governance of this country. I am talking about youth that are skillful, the ones that have the intelligence and right thinking. We have been blessed to have youth who are yearning to contribute their quota to the development of this country”

In his remarks, the APC Chairman, Abeokuta North Local Government, Alhaji Hakeem Sobayo thank the youths in the Local Government for exhibiting maturity iand dexterity in their endeavors.

He turged the newly inaugurated executive to be accommodating of others adding that they are not in competition with any other group but to compliment each other.