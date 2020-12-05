Bayelsa bye-elections: 3 policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

Bayelsa bye-elections: 3 policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

Saturday, December 5, 2020 3:21 pm


Police

Three yet to be identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
It was gathered that the incident occurred on the eve of the Saturday Senatorial Bye-election holding in two senatorial zones of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased policemen, were said to be on their way to their place of assignment when the boat capsized
The spokesman of the Police Command in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the boat capsized on its way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.
He, however, added that they were yet to ascertain the total number of Police officers involved in the incident.
