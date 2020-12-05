Chief Harry Akande dies at 77

Chief Harry Akande dies at 77

Saturday, December 5, 2020 4:17 pm


 

Chief Harry Akande

Chief Harry Akade, politician and businessman, died today, 5 December, at the age of 77. 

Olumide Akande issued a statement on behalf of the family: ”In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

”Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

”But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

”His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

”As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”

Akande was the chairman of Akande International Corporation (AIC), an umbrella company dealing in healthcare, engineering, building construction and power.

In politics, he was a presidential aspirant on the platform of defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

 

 

 

