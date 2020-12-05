Lagos by-elections: Less than 10% of voters participate in some areas

Saturday, December 5, 2020 10:10 pm


Sorting and counting of votes have ended in many polling units in the Lagos East Senatorial  and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-elections as some units recorded poor turnout of voters.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents, who monitored the exercise, report that  in some parts of Kosofe Ward 5,  voting ended at 2: 35p.m. and sorting and counting began immediately.
At Polling Unit 007, Ward 5 situated on Ogunlana St., Ketu Alapere, Kosofe, only 51 of 594 registered voters exercised their franchise.
In the House of Assembly by-election in the unit, ADC scored one vote, APC, 43 and PDP, three, while four votes were void.
For the Senatorial by-election in the unit, APC polled 46 votes, PDP secured three,  while two votes were void.
At polling unit 009 situated on Alhaji Adebayo Street in the same ward, only 40 of the 807 registered voters cast votes.
In the Senatorial by-election in the unit, APC polled 27 votes, PDP got seven, ADC,  AAC, ADP and APM got a vote each, while one vote was void.
At Polling Unit 001 in Ward 5 situated on Agboyi Ketu Road, Ketu Alapere, only 136 of 2118 registered voters exercised their franchise.
Commenting, Mr Dele Oshinowo, the Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, commended peaceful conduct by voters, especially the youth.
Oshinowo said: ” Though the turnout was low, we thank God that there was no violence.
“We want this peaceful conduct sustained at the collation centres.
