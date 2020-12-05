Lagos East: Voting Starts Without Hitch

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Voting started at 8: 40am at Polling Unit 007 and 008,premises of Ibeju High School II, Ibeju Lekki LGA.

The COVID19 guidelines are also being observed.

Voting has also commenced at Polling Unit 004, Customary Court, Ibeju.

Speaking to our correspondent, Chief Lanre Mayegun, a community leader in the area, observed that the exercise had started smoothly and he is optimistic it will end well.

At 9:00am, voting commenced at the junction of Ajewole, Polling Unit 006, Ibeju Lekki LGA

Other polling units