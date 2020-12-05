Voting begins early in Plateau south senatorial by-election

Voting begins early in Plateau south senatorial by-election

Saturday, December 5, 2020 11:41 am


Voting is proceeding smoothly in the Plateau South senatorial by-election, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Our Correspondent observed that the process began as early as 8.30 a.m. in many of the polling units visited, including  Piapung 1, in Mikang Local Government Area, with the election officials attending to voters.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Malam Halilu Pai, had earlier told  newsmen on Saturday in Shendam that both the sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the poll were distributed on time.
Pai also said that election materials, personnel and security agencies were already at the polling units for the conduct of the election.
He said that accreditation and voting had commenced at 8:30 a.m.
“So far, we have not heard of any concern anywhere.
“We have a portal where minute by minute complaints would be sent to and  we will address them as we see them,” he said.
He also said that the poll was going on in strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.
The REC said that results of the election would be uploaded online from the polling units when they were ready. (NAN)
