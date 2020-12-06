APC’s Egbunu Atule wins Ibaji constituency by-election

Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:12 pm


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Egbunu Atule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ibaji state constituency by-election held on Saturday in Kogi.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, who announced the results of the election on Sunday at Onyadega, headquarters of Ibaji Local Government area, said that Atule polled 8,515 to emerge winner.

Ajayi said that Mr Daniel Enefola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election by scoring 4,565 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six other political parties, including SDP, AA, ADC, AAC, APM and NRM, also fielded candidates for the election.

The election was conducted to fill the seat which became vacant owing to the death of Mr John Abah of APC in June.

