By-election: APC wins Bauchi state constituency seat

Sunday, December 6, 2020 9:09 am


APC

By Auwalu Birninkudu/Ayinde Olaide

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bala Lukshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the just concluded state assembly by-election into Dass constituency of Bauchi state.

Prof. Ahmed Mohammed of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, the returning officer, announced the results in Dass on Sunday.

He said that the candidate of APC polled 12,299 while Lawal Wundi of PDP scored 11,062 votes.

He said the total registered voters across the 10 existing electoral wards in the area was 58,112, while the electoral officers accredited 24,546 for the polls.

He said further that the number of total votes cast was 24,376 and total number of valid votes was 24,020 with rejected votes of 356.

He commended the security agencies and all stakeholders who participated before, during and after the elections for their maturity and understanding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than eight registered political parties participated in the election.

The parties included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others were the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

NAN reports that the by-election into the Dass constituency was sequel to the death of the former member Musa Baraza (APC), who was killed by on Aug. 13, by gunmen.

