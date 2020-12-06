Gov. Lalong, others celebrate Plateau’s first female senator

Congratulatory messages are streaming in for Prof. Nora Dadu’ut over her victory in the senatorial by-election for the southern zone of the state held on Dec. 5.

Dadu’ut, who contested the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as the first female to be elected from the state into the red chamber.

She will replace late Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died in February.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dadu’ut polled 83, 151 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Mr George Daika, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 70, 838 votes.

Governor Simon Lalomg described her victory as historic in a congratulatory message by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr Makut Macham, issued on Sunday in Jos.

According to the statement, Lalong described her emergence as “historic”, adding that the victory has shown that the ruling party is deeply rooted in the state

“The victory of Prof. Nora Dadu’ut is not surprising as the APC is well rooted in the whole state, particularly the Southern Senatorial District.

“I have no doubt she will give quality representation to the people of the zone and also represent the interest of the State at the red chamber,”he said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for working assiduously toward a successful election.

The governor also thanked the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully and ensuring that the execise was devoid of violence and electoral malpractice.

He urged candidates of other political parties who lost at the polls to rally round the winner in the best interest of the zone and Plateau.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, in a congratulatory massage issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, described her victory as a confirmation of the confidence the people of southern senatorial district had in the ruling APC.

He commended the people of the zone for coming out to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner.

He urged them to have faith in the APC for sustainable development.

The deputy speaker also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for doing their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible election.

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the APC, Plateau chapter, in a statement issued shortly after Dadu’ut’s declaration as winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, also congratulated the people of the zone for making history.

‘May I express my warmest congratulations on your landslide victory at the just concluded southern senatorial zone by-election.

“May I also congratulate the good people of Plateau South Senatorial zone for making history by producing the first female senator in the state.

“As you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new office, I implore you to be selfless as you represent the good people of Plateau South and the APC.

“Surely, with you, Plateau Southern Senatorial zone’s interest will be sympathetically and fully protected at the National Assembly,” he said.

Letep said that as the chairman of the APC in the state he looked forward to working with the senator-elect.

He said that they would work together to develop harmonious relationships within the party leadership and to also ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

He commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his unflinching commitment toward ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible election.

The chairman also described Lalong’s leadership style as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

NAN reports that Dadu’ut is a Professor of French with the University of Jos.