INEC declares Bakura by-election inconclusive in Zamfara

INEC declares Bakura by-election inconclusive in Zamfara

Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:49 am


File Photo: INEC officials sorting and counting ballots

Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, the Returning Officer of the Bakura state House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara has declared the exercise inconclusive.

He explained that, after collation the result of the votes cast, the two major contenders, APC and PDP scored  16,464 and 18,645 respectively, giving a difference of 2,181.

Prof. Magawata further said that results from 14 polling units were cancelled due to over voting.

He also said that some polling units scored zero due to ballot box snatching, violence, assault on INEC officials and burning of election materials by thugs.

According to him, the cancellation of the 14 Polling Units affected 11,429 voters which is higher than the margin announced and so declared the election inconclusive.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to brief the media on the development and the next line of action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tension was high in Bakura some days to the election leading to the deployment of more security personnel.

There were also accusations and counter accusations especially on rigging and intimidation between the former state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari (APC) and Gov. Bello Matawalle (PDP).

The development created conflict among the supporters of the two political parties.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Flashback/Controversy: “I have to Kill the Igbo. Sorry!”-Black Scorpion
    57 mins ago

    Femi Saheed of APC wins Lagos assembly bye-election
    1 hour ago

    Lagos East: Abiru sets for Senate with massive win in bye-election
    2 hours ago

    US Dollar vs NIG Naira : The 16 Real Issues
    9 hours ago

    Harry Akande’s death great loss to Oyo – Makinde
    9 hours ago

    How soldiers, police foiled attempt to kill Fulani leaders in Kaduna community – Official
    10 hours ago

    Police rescue 3 officers abducted in Ogun
    10 hours ago

    Tinubu: Divisive elements would not stop at trying to divide Nigeria