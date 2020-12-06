Lagos East: Abiru sets for Senate with massive win in bye-election

Lagos East: Abiru sets for Senate with massive win in bye-election

Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:30 am


Abiru: set to win Lagos East senatorial election

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Top banker and former Lagos Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru, is set to replace Bayo Osinowo as the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial zone in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, the Senate.

Results of the bye-election conducted on Saturday to fill the senatorial seat which became vacant following the death of Osinowo show that Abiru, who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a commanding lead over his major rival in the election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Details of the results announced by Prof.  Ademola Oremosun, of the University of Lagos  who is the returning officer for the election as at early Sunday morning show that Abiru has garnered 75,481 votes in four of the five local government areas which make up the senatorial district, thus leading Gbadamosi by about 66,000 votes.

The five Local Governments under the Senatorial District are Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu. The result from Kosofe is still being expected.

See the results of the four LGAs as  announced by the returning officer

Shomolu 

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki 

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu LGA

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

 

