South African ambassador dies in Dakar

Sunday, December 6, 2020 8:17 pm


Lenin Magigwane Shope,

South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Lenin Magigwane Shope, was reported dead after an undisclosed illness in Dakar, an official source told PANA in Cape Town on Sunday.

Shope, 63, had represented South Africa in several countries, including Cuba, Botswana, Italy and Australia. He studied in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Our country and one of our distinguished revolutionary families have lost a son who dedicated himself to attaining our freedom and establishing and deepening the democratic South Africa’s relations with our global partners,” Pretoria noted in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to Shope’s mother, Gertude, who previously served as the president of the African National Congress Women’s League, and a member of parliament.

