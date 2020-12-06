Zamfara bye-election: 2 INEC staff missing

Two ad-hoc staff recruited as Presiding Officers for the December 5 in the State House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara State, have been declared missing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election for the State House of Assembly which was conducted in all the 10 wards of Bakura Local Government Areas on Saturday.

The election was declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata in the early hours of Sunday.

While submitting her report to the returning officer, the Registration Area Supervisor of Bakura Ward 001, Prof. A’isha Bawa announced that the two INEC adhoc staff were missing.

She also said she was yet to receive results from two polling units as she could not see either the staff nor the election results.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata said following the cancellation of results from 14 polling units due to over voting and other alleged malpractices in some polling units, the exercise was inconclusive.

INEC is expected to address the media over what happened and the next line of action.