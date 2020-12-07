Federal University, Lokoja: 20 Professors in final contest for VC race

Monday, December 7, 2020 9:06 am


Federal University, Lokoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Some degree of sanity have been infused into the race for selection of a new Vice Chancellor for the Federal University, Lokoja with the pruning down of the number of contestants to 20 from 61.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the institution, Senator Chris Adighije, told journalists that no fewer than 61 professors who applied for the position were screened out because they did not meet the criteria stipulated in the advert for the position.

Senator Adighije, who spoke to few journalists in Abuja, also dismissed the allegations that 10 professors from a particular tribe in Kogi were disqualified.

According to him, there was no criteria to know the tribe of any applicants in the short listing.

He said of the 81 applicants that submitted applications, only 20 were shortlisted for screening.

According to him, the screening would commence middle of December.

Speaking on the shortlisting, he said: “The council unanimously approved the list, there was no dissenting voice. So 20 candidates will face the selection board.”

