First Virtual RCCG Holy Ghost Congress Starts Today

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, starts its annul Holy Ghost Congress for 2020 on today with the theme, “Time to fly.” It is scheduled to run from December 7 to Friday, December 11.

However, unlike previous ones when the Redemption Camp played host to millions of people from around the world, this year’s Congress will hold virtually until Friday, when participants with gather at the church’s two large auditoriums at the Camp along Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Nigeria.

Between Monday, 7th to Thursday, 10th of December the Congress will be televised virtually, and participants can join via Dove Media and various online platforms

According to church officials, the Friday live session at the Redemption Camp will combine the Holy Ghost service, anointing service, as well as Holy Communion.

Despite the largely virtual nature of the Congress, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the church promises that it will be a life-changing experience for participants.

The officials say due cognizance has been paid to COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government in the preparation for the Congress.

In a statement to participants, Pastor J.F Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, said: “While we are all prayerfully looking forward to the Holy Ghost Congress. We hereby wish to bring to your notice that the event will be virtually transmitted via Dove Media, except Friday 11th December 2020, which will be physical meeting.

“Expectedly, delegates will be arriving from Monday 30th November, 2020 for the Friday 11th December physical meeting.

Please be advised that everyone in camp should be fully compliant to the Covid-19 protocols.”

He reminds people who will be at the Camp to go with their face/nose masks and hand sanitizers.

For participants attending from outside the country, he said they should also be guided by the NCDC Covid-19 guidelines.

And, “they should all conduct themselves appropriately as the security operatives, Team Nehemiah, and the Traffic Squad are all on ground to ensure order and traffic control.”

According to the programme of the Congress,there will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions. Mornings and afternoons are devoted children and youth programmes as well as talks on various subjects.

The evening events constitute the main plenary sessions with ministration of the word led by Pastor Adeboye, personal and intercessory prayers. The Congress has always also been characterised by miracles, signs and wonders; and the anointing of mantles like handkerchiefs, which believers have used for healing miracles and even raising the dead.

Among the quest preachers expected for the Congress are Bishop Joe Imakando, Rev. Felix Omobude, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Prophet S.K Abiara, Rev (Mrs.) Mercy Ezekiel, Rev. Joe Olaiya and Pastor Stephen Rathod from the United States

The Annual Holy Ghost Congress, which was first held in the Lekki area of Lagos with the theme “Divine Visitation” on December 18, 1998, came as a divine inspiration to worship God in an all-night affair.

Though estimated two million people were expected at the first programme, those in attendance were more than doubled the number. In the quest for bigger space, better logistics and security, the programme was moved to the Redemption Camp, where it has been hosted ever since.

That movement of venue also witnessed the expansion of the programme to a three-day affair from 1999 to 2001. It metamorphosed into its present format of six days with morning, afternoon and evening sessions of teachings, prayers and healing sessions