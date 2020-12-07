How Lagos ‘car thief’ was arrested in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

A staff of a car wash mart in Lagos, Idris Ayotunde, has been arrested by officers of Ogun Police Command with a maroon coloured Ford car with registration number EPE 707 FM which he allegedly stole from his customer.

The suspect was arrested at Alakija village via Olodo at about 8:17 am by safer highway patrol team who are on stop and search duty along Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway.

The team stopped the car and demanded for its documents which the suspect was unable to produce. Consequent upon that, he was taken to Odeda divisional headquarters where the DPO CSP Ajayi Williams personally interrogated him and discovered he may have stolen the car.

The suspect who claimed to be an OND holder explained that he joined the car wash situated at Jimoh bus stop Shasha Akowonjo in Lagos state not up to one month.

He stated further that the owner of the car brought it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to him.

Since they don’t have vacuum engine in their own car wash, he decided to take it to another car wash nearby, but he changed his mind on the road and bolted away with the car.

It was on his way to Ibadan where he intended to dispose the car that he was accosted by policemen and subsequently arrested.

The owner of the car one Mrs. Shofidiya Tosin who had reported the case at Shasha police station has been contacted and confirmed that the car was stolen from her.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to Lagos State C

ommand where the car was stolen.