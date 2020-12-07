Police wave off video of protest in Lagos as fake

Police wave off video of protest in Lagos as fake

Monday, December 7, 2020 4:19 pm


File: Nigerian Copsl

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to a viral video of a “protest” at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged today 7th December, 2020. 

The Command debunked the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state. The video, according to a press statement signed by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer, was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent Endsars protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October, 2020.

The command therefore urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous. The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law,  with any act of lawlessness that could lead to break down of law and order in the state. 

 

 

