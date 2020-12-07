Youth groups urge Anambra people to shun #EndSARSRenewedProtest 

Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) and a Coalition of Anambra Youth Leaders (CAYL) have urged people of the state to shun the clamor for #EndSARSRenewedProtests in Anambra.

They made the call in two separate statements in Awka following the utterances on the social media inciting the citizens Nigerians to start another round of #EndSARS protests scheduled for Dec. 7.

In the statement signed by ACSONET’s Chairman, Mr Chris Azor on Monday, the group urged the people to go about their lawful activities with a view to promoting peace and tranquility.

“We enjoin the entrepreneurial and hardworking youths and citizens not to participate in any form of protests and or violence that may adversely affect the state architecture and livelihoods.

“We call on all Anambra citizens, especially the youth, to protect our beloved state from any attack and destruction of our hard earned heritage,” he said.

The group called on Gov. Willie Obiano and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr John Abang to beef up surveillance and ensure security of lives and property.

He commended the state government for setting up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and setting aside initial N200 million as compensation for victims to address issues raised during the previous #EndSARS protests.

“The Judicial Panel, populated mainly by youths and other relevant stakeholders, has since commenced work and dutifully been attending to numerous petitions, with a view to delivering justice to victims.

“We, therefore, fully identify with the state government, security agencies, youth groups and all stakeholders in ensuring that peace and security in our beloved state thrive,” the group added.

Similarly, CAYL in its statement said it had resolved not to participate in the second phase of the #EndSARS protests or attacks that would affect the socio-economic activities in particular and the stability of the state in general.

CAYL’s chairman, Mr Nwabufo Nwankwo and other youth leaders, who signed the statement warned youths to desist from participating in the protest.

“We hereby caution all non-indigenes, who reside and or visit the state, to desist from any action and inaction that will sabotage the peace, security and serenity that we enjoy in the state,” the group said. (NAN)