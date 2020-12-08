Again, gunmen kill two in Benin

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:22 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

By Jethro Ibileke

Two persons were again shot dead by unidentified gunmen in two separate attacks in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday at Aduwawa and Ogida areas of Benin state capital.

Recall that several cult-related killings have been recorded in Benin metropolis in the past few weeks.

It was however not confirmed if the attacks were cult-related.

In the first incident, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained, was shot dead in his resident at Obanor Street, off College Road, Aduwawa.

Victim of the second incident, Ighodaro Edigin Osahon, was reportedly shot dead in his residence, located at Mechanic Road, Ogida Quarters.

It was also gathered that the gunmen stormed Osahon’s residence and met him where he was relaxing with his immediate family members and  shot him at close range.

Osahon who hails from Iguoshodin Nebudin community near Benin City, had a disagreement with some persons in the locality.

Speaking with journalists, the elder brother of the deceased, Pastor Sunday Osahon, said the family members are in shock over the killing of one of the breadwinners in the family.

He called on the police to investigate the circumstances sourounding the killing, with a view to bring the perpetrators to justice.

When contacted, the Zone 5 Public Relations Officer, ASP Tijani Momoh, who confirmed the killing of Osahon, said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

